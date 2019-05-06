Event date: 7-8 May, 2019

AVANI Riverside Hotel Bangkok

Join the broadband and digital TV community in Bangkok from 7-8 May for 2 days packed with rich content and networking.

This year the event will focus on buzzing topics such as the development and monetisation of 5G and IoT; deployment strategies of FTTx; Big Data Analytics and Cyber Security challenges. In addition to Smart Home, Automation and AI, the program will also look at the crucial components which underpin broadband rollout and expansion such as regulations, digitalisation and monetisation.

The event is free for telco operators, simply register here: https://get.knect365.com/broadband-tv-connect-asia-free-pass-form-2019/

For more information please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/broadband-forum-asia/