Jenny Lindqvist of Ericsson

As part of its 5G preparations, Síminn will modernise and expand its radio network and continue to deploy the 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System.

The two companies will also conduct 5G trials enabled by Ericsson 5G New Radio and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing. Síminn is eyeing the introduction of new IoT services on its 4G network – including Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) and Cat-M1. The agreement aims to accelerate the growth of Iceland’s IoT ecosystem across diverse use cases. NB-IoT enables low data rate applications in extremely challenging radio conditions, for example, connecting utility meters and sensors.

In addition to the radio network, Síminn has also chosen Ericsson to modernise its core network including Ericsson Cloud Packet Core portfolio upgrades to support the transition from 4G to 5G. The deal includes geo-redundant Ericsson Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure operated on Ericsson’s Blade Server Platform with Ericsson virtual User Data Consolidation, and Ericsson Fast VoLTE. Ericsson Fast VoLTE enables HD voice services with simultaneous LTE-speed surfing – paving the way for more advanced communication services.

Orri Hauksson, CEO, Síminn, says: “We will continue to provide our customers with access to world-class network infrastructure and the services needed to be competitive, now, and in the future. Our customers are used to Síminn enabling their lives through our networks since 1906, we take that responsibility seriously. We are anxious to make the jump towards 5G with Ericsson’s technology like we have for over a hundred years.”

Jenny Lindqvist, head of Ericsson, Northern and Central Europe says: “This agreement extends our strong, long-term partnership with Síminn and supports them in their journey towards 5G. It also shows that Síminn is a frontrunner in giving their customers access to the latest cutting-edge technology and services in the advanced Icelandic market.”

