Event date: 4-6 June, 2019

Mexico City, Mexico



Intelligent connectivity enables transformational new capabilities that will positively impact industries, societies and economies. In Latin America, rapid digital transformation is ushering in an intelligently connected era that is disruptive and competitive through a combination of Artificial Intelligence and IoT with high-speed, reliable and cost-effective networks.

Mobile 360 – Latin America examines the technologies and government strategies driving digital transformation across Latin America. The discussions taking place look ahead to the technology of tomorrow: 5G, AI, Blockchain, and consider their impact on the industry at a regional and global level. The event also asks how Latin America can embrace the latest innovations while improving and expanding the use of existing technologies to bring value to businesses and individuals in the region.

Attending Mobile 360 – Latin America provides you with three insightful days packed with keynote presentations, panel discussions, start-up pitches from 4YFN (Four Years from Now), GSMA Latin America Working Group meetings, sponsor-led workshops, an Innovation Showcase, and valuable networking opportunities.

Join the GSMA and senior decision-makers from the industry and government in Mexico City on 4-6 June 2019 to shine a light of the technologies and innovations that are intelligently connecting Latin America to a Better Future. Register to attend at www.mobile360series.com/latin-america.