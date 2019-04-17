Jacques de La Rivière of Gatewatcher

For the first time, two companies with French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) accreditation have established a strategic partnership to protect the security of Operators of Vital Importance (OIV) and Operators of Essential Services (OSE).

Customers will benefit from the combined expertise of the two companies with the best level of protection, detection and reaction to cyberattacks.

Orange Cyberdefense, the French provider for cyber security in France, is integrating Trackwatch probes published by Gatewatcher into its monitoring services at the heart of its 10 Security Operations Centres (SOC) around the world. Already deployed to several Orange Cyberdefense customers, the Gatewatcher detection system can identify the most complex threats.

“This alliance between trusted partners offers a cutting-edge response to the needs of strategic enterprises to secure their essential assets, pursuant to French and European legislation,” says Michel Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

“Cyber security is above all about innovating to defend our customers: At the heart of these challenges is the combined strength of the Orange Cyberdefense teams and Gatewatcher’s expertise to detect the most advanced threats,” declares Jacques de La Rivière, president of Gatewatcher.

The two partners will combine their expertise to orchestrate the detection chain and together will develop compromise markers to protect information and industrial systems.

