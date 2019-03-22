PlayGiga and Ooredoo have announced the first cloud gaming service in Qatar: WADE – Powered by Ooredoo. This new service will deliver high-quality video games to the public without the need to buy a video console or gaming PC.

Ooredoo is the first telco provider to launch a game streaming service in Qatar, by distributing WADE. Ooredoo tv customers will be able to subscribe to the gaming service powered by WADE and enjoy on their TV a similar experience to that of a next-generation console for only QR50 per month (around EUR12).

The new service will allow Ooredoo tv customers to play console-quality video games via streaming without the need to buy expensive consoles or a gaming PC, or to pay for each game individually or waiting while downloading large files to their computers or gaming consoles. WADE includes a curated selection of top-quality games that will be constantly expanding to 80 titles.

The catalogue includes popular franchises from top-tier publishers such as MotoGP18, Tennis World Tour, Superhot, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and Garfield Kart, among many others, as well as cherry-picked independent games of different genres including racing, kids, action, adventure and more, selected by PlayGiga´s team of experts.

According to the latest study by the company Newzoo, the video game industry was valued at $135 billion (€118 billion) in 2018. This is larger than the combined value of the music and movie industries.

With the Cloud Gaming technology provided by PlayGiga, telcos can now capture this interactive entertainment opportunity, and complement their PayTV service with a gaming offering that can be accessed from the subscriber’s TV screen. Cloud gaming allows telcos to increase revenues and reduce churn by improving customer engagement.

Yousuf Abdulla Al Kubaisi, COO, Ooredoo, said: “Ooredoo aims, with this initiative, to become a leader in the local gaming world. Cloud-based gaming is the future of how people will consume video games. In a world moving towards the cloud and billions of connected devices, all our customers need is Ooredoo´s set-top box and fibre internet connection to reap the benefits of this new service extension”.

“We are extremely pleased to announce this joint initiative with a partner like Ooredoo´s” said Javier Polo, PlayGiga´s CEO. “It´s a significant recognition of the quality of our proprietary WADE brand and technology and it marks a key milestone in PlayGiga´s international expansion”.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus