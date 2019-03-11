SG.GS, a global network provider with a focus on Asian interconnectivity, has extended its network reach into Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East through a collaborative partnership agreement with IX Reach. The agreement gives SG.GS and its customers access to all of IX Reach’s 170+ global network locations including its 11 Metro DWDM locations in key cities and enables them to use it as their own.

IX Reach, a specialist in SDN cloud connectivity, remote peering, Ethernet and DWDM connectivity has opened up its entire global network to SG.GS and its customers allowing them to take advantage and benefit from IX Reach’s long-standing, worldwide partnerships with major data centres.

In addition to accessing an enhanced, reliable and low-latency network, SG.GS and its customers will also be able to utilise IX Reach’s full portfolio of services including SDN Cloud connectivity, remote peering solutions to over 50 Internet Exchange Points and IX Reach’s own colocation suites in two of the biggest UK cities: London and Manchester.

“We’re delighted SG.GS has chosen to trust IX Reach in order to extend its network connectivity and further enhance its European and U.S. capabilities,” says Simon Vye, CEO at IX Reach. “Our robust and resilient network is relied upon by some of the biggest names in the tech and digital worlds and we know that SG.GS’s customers will quickly see the benefits of this new partnership with expanded access to new platforms and ecosystems.”

IX Reach is the clear first choice for global connectivity and remote peering access to any of the 50 global peering platforms thanks to its its broad and far-reaching global network which includes major cities across Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia plus extensive metro connectivity in 11 key locations.

