Untangle Inc. , a supplier in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises, announced the introduction of its Network Security Framework, a new approach to security orchestration across the enterprise.

The Untangle Network Security Framework provides IT teams with the ability to ensure protection, monitoring and control for all devices, applications, and events, enforcing a consistent security posture across the entire digital attack surface–putting IT back in control of dispersed networks, hybrid cloud environments, and IoT and mobile devices.

The Untangle Network Security Framework includes the award-winning NG Firewall and Command Centre products, along with two new products introduced: Micro Firewall and SD-WAN Router. Micro Firewall and SD-WAN Router extend Untangle’s network security product family to the network edge and IoT devices, securing and optimising a range of different networking scenarios to meet the needs of connected organisations.

“Untangle marks an evolution in its product strategy,” said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. “We are extending our reputation for bringing simply powerful solutions to cybersecurity challenges by introducing a radically new approach to what we call ‘network security everywhere’. As networks increase in complexity, so does the challenge of securing them. We are meeting the challenge of providing foundational security for the IoT and cloud computing era head-on, leading with innovation.”

Untangle Micro Firewall

Untangle Micro Firewall is a purpose-built, lightweight, containerised firewall with proprietary, patent-pending Predictive Routing, an AI-based routing service that predetermines network traffic routing paths based on historical patterns and machine learning, enabling fast routing of traffic as soon as criteria are recognised, bringing Layer 7 application-level packet steering to Layer 3 to intelligently process all traffic, regardless of whether or not it is encrypted. Predictive Routing can detect malicious activity and enforce network policies, dropping traffic that can cause harm, or routing traffic to a remote or cloud-based security service for further processing.

Designed as a lightweight solution purpose-built for small network appliances and IoT devices, Untangle Micro Firewall runs in a Linux container, independent of the software stack. It is optimised for cloud management via Untangle Command Centre or API.

Untangle SD-WAN Router



Untangle’s SD-WAN Router is a lightweight, network-edge solution that provides both advanced routing capabilities to deliver network performance optimisation, plus a built-in, intelligent firewall to ensure the network is always secure.

SD-WAN Router optimises the network by accelerating the performance of WAN connections and links, using advanced, configurable routing techniques to ensure that traffic is sent across the local network and over the internet in the most efficient manner. When performance matters most, such as for business-critical but bandwidth-intensive applications, network traffic will be accelerated.

Traffic will also be secured by an onboard, AI-based firewall that will predetermine paths based on Untangle’s proprietary Predictive Routing service. SD-WAN Router can be deployed and managed via Untangle Command Centre, enabling zero touch provisioning and seamless configuration of one or thousands of appliances from a cloud-based console.

Recent Recognition

Untangle NG Firewall version 14.0 recognised by Info Security Products Guide as 2019 Gold Winner for Integrated Security and UTM, Silver Winner for Security Products and Solutions for Small Business and SOHO, Bronze Winner for Best Security Software

Cyber Defense Magazine has recognised Untangle as winners in the InfoSec 2019 Awards as the Market Leader for Network Security and Management, Market Leader for Unified Threat Management, and Best Product for Firewall

Availability

Untangle Micro Firewall and SD-WAN Router will be available in early Q2 of 2019. To contact Untangle for more information about OEM licensing opportunities, click here.

