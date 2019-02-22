Event date: 26-28 March, 2019

Madrid, Spain



Smart Networking for 5G & the Digital Enterprise, Accelerating OSS Transformation for NFV+SDN

Layer123 are delighted to announce the second annual Zero Touch Automation Congress, taking place from 26 – 28 March 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Discover what’s going on in the industry and where it’s heading. Last year, we saw the focus on Zero Touch/Carrier Automation innovation, the new services and applications, NFV orchestration and Future OSS. This 2019, the congress will propel the industry forward into the next phase, serving as a showcase and knowledge exchange for the market makers and attendees like yourselves to engage and to develop a clearer understanding of the state of the art and to foster new thinking and innovation in technology, applications, services, and standards.

Key Themes 2019

How Automation Enables Business Innovation

Architecting and Implementing Automation

The Role of Standards, Open Source, and APIs

The Future of Automation

Advisory Board 2019

Michael Howard, Senior Research Director and Advisor, Carrier Networks, Technology, Media & Telecom, IHS Markit

Caroline Chappell, Research Director , Analysys Mason

Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF Forum

Antonio Elizondi, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica

Mustafa Ergen, Chief Technology Advisor, Turk Telekom

Shahar Steiff, AVP New Technologies, PCCW Global

Peter Willlis, Chief Researcher, Data Networks, BT

Allan Nurken, Head of Carrier, China Telecom

Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero, Head of Network Virtualisation, Telefonica/Chair, ETSI

Johanne Meyer, Evangelist-NaaS 2020, Telstra

Susan White, Head of SDN/NFV Marketing, Netcracker

Alla Goldner, Director, Technology, Strategy & Standardization, Amdocs

David Boswarthick, Director CSC, ETSI

Mattias Fridstrom, VP and Chief Evangelist, Telia

Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica

David Artunedo, CEO, OnLife Networks

