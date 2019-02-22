Zero Touch Automation Congress 2019
Event date: 26-28 March, 2019
Madrid, Spain
Smart Networking for 5G & the Digital Enterprise, Accelerating OSS Transformation for NFV+SDN
Layer123 are delighted to announce the second annual Zero Touch Automation Congress, taking place from 26 – 28 March 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Discover what’s going on in the industry and where it’s heading. Last year, we saw the focus on Zero Touch/Carrier Automation innovation, the new services and applications, NFV orchestration and Future OSS. This 2019, the congress will propel the industry forward into the next phase, serving as a showcase and knowledge exchange for the market makers and attendees like yourselves to engage and to develop a clearer understanding of the state of the art and to foster new thinking and innovation in technology, applications, services, and standards.
Our event tackles head-on the real-world issues operators and vendors alike are encountering on the journey towards network automation. Senior technologists, business leaders, product managers, and architects alike will benefit from a candid, fearless discussion of both technology and business challenges. Register here: http://bit.ly/2XbHS9a
Key Themes 2019
- How Automation Enables Business Innovation
- Architecting and Implementing Automation
- The Role of Standards, Open Source, and APIs
- The Future of Automation
Take a look at the agenda for further info: http://bit.ly/2X8VX7r
Advisory Board 2019
- Michael Howard, Senior Research Director and Advisor, Carrier Networks, Technology, Media & Telecom, IHS Markit
- Caroline Chappell, Research Director , Analysys Mason
- Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF Forum
- Antonio Elizondi, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
- Mustafa Ergen, Chief Technology Advisor, Turk Telekom
- Shahar Steiff, AVP New Technologies, PCCW Global
- Peter Willlis, Chief Researcher, Data Networks, BT
- Allan Nurken, Head of Carrier, China Telecom
- Francisco Javier Ramon Salguero, Head of Network Virtualisation, Telefonica/Chair, ETSI
- Johanne Meyer, Evangelist-NaaS 2020, Telstra
- Susan White, Head of SDN/NFV Marketing, Netcracker
- Alla Goldner, Director, Technology, Strategy & Standardization, Amdocs
- David Boswarthick, Director CSC, ETSI
- Mattias Fridstrom, VP and Chief Evangelist, Telia
- Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica
- David Artunedo, CEO, OnLife Networks
Take a look at Layer123’s 2019 brochure here: http://bit.ly/2SeR7Sg
Social Community – Keep up to date with the latest trending news and event info
- Follow our Company Page on LinkedIn: ‘Layer123’: http://bit.ly/2Sf8pP9
- on Twitter: @Layer123live: http://bit.ly/2Sgar1w
- Hashtags; #ZTA19 | #Layer123
To discuss sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sales representatives:
- Anthony Streeter: astreeter@layer123.com
- Chris Thompson: thompson@layer123.com
