Digital Afrique Telecom (DAT) has launched a smart card and ticketing system to enable Ivorian public transport users to board more than 700 buses every day using contactless cards.

This smart ticketing service allows each passenger of Sotra, Abidjan’s local bus company, to buy and top up a smart card online using the platform powered by DAT. DAT aims to simplify the life of both bus company and users through a seamless and cashless system that speeds up boarding and cash management.

Simplice Anoh, CEO of DAT says, “The smart ticketing system is the living example of the digital revolution we are set to trigger at Digital Afrique Telecom. Ivorians and Africans deserve to benefit from the power of technology through innovative solutions that can improve their daily lives and the transport industry is now part of it”

Smart cards can be topped up using any mobile money services as well as bank e-wallets available in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) via a user-friendly interface. The system is interoperable and offers USSD, App and Web access, with OTC options at Sotra point of sales. DAT has also installed near field communications (NFC)-enabled validators for contactless purposes.

The solution developed by DAT allows Sotra to control the revenue generated by each of the 700 buses currently using the system. Sotra plans to reach 1,000 buses using the solution by the end of 2019. DAT ticketing platform also includes an event feature to manage tickets for football games or concerts. Organisers now have a powerful tool to control their revenues and guarantee ROI.

Anoh adds, “By going digital with electronic ticketing systems, transport companies and event organisers will boost their operating margins while keeping their customers happy. This is a great step towards the overall efforts to bring in digital transformation to life in Africa”.

