InfluxData, creator of the modern open source purpose-built time series database InfluxDB, announced its technology will integrate with VMware’s Pulse IoT Centre, an IoT infrastructure management solution.

The new solution embeds two products from InfluxData — InfluxDB Enterprise and Kapacitor — optimising the handling of time series data from connected IoT devices, sensors and infrastructure running at the edge and using VMware Pulse IoT.

InfluxDB Enterprise is a database optimised for time series data. And Kapacitor is the real-time stream processing component of the InfluxData platform – used to analyse large quantities of sensor data in real time.

VMware Pulse IoT Centre is a secure, enterprise-grade IoT device management and monitoring solution. It allows customers to onboard, manage, monitor and secure IoT systems and connected devices, bridge the gap between information technology and operational technology organisations, and simplify IoT device management with Pulse IoT Centre.

The integration of InfluxDB and Kapacitor with VMware Pulse IoT Centre creates a solution that enhances the ability of companies to handle the massive amounts of data associated with industrial and enterprise IoT workloads.

“IoT is a new frontier for the enterprise, and the ability to operate at the edge is non-negotiable,” said Mimi Spier, VP of Internet of Things Business at VMware.

“Simply put, there must be edge computing to process data closer to where IoT devices reside, and real-time collecting, visualising and processing of device metrics and time-series data to deliver insight and competitive advantage. We’re thrilled to collaborate with InfluxData in bringing edge computing capabilities to our mutual customers.”

“With highly capable platforms such as VMware Pulse IoT Centre, quickly scaling out an IoT deployment is now easier than ever,” said Brian Mullen, VP of Business Development at InfluxData. “We are thrilled to be working with VMware to bring our open source platform, specifically InfluxDB Enterprise and Kapacitor, to industrial and enterprise IoT developers, enhancing their ability to handle time series data at the IoT edge.”

