Scott Imhoff of Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks , the provider of wireless networking solutions, announced that the standard factory warranty for selected devices will be expanded at no additional charge to customers. This extension of the warranty applies to most wireless connectivity solutions from Cambium Networks Wireless Fabric of Connectivity Solutions.

“Network operators expect reliable and economical connectivity solutions – we’re offering them both,” said Scott Imhoff , senior vice president and product and marketing director of Cambium Networks. “With these three years of standard warranty for outdoor equipment and five years for indoor Wi-Fi business solutions, Cambium Networks is responsible for the performance and reliability of its technology.”

We know that Cambium Networks manufactures highly reliable products. It is one of the reasons why we invest in Cambium Networks as the main providers for our wireless network needs, but it is reassuring to know that Cambium Networks protects our investment with the broadest standard guarantee, “said Barry Wilson, national director of Eurona Ireland.

In addition to the extended warranty, Cambium Networks improves the value proposition of its wireless “fabric” with free cloud-based network management services; and for Wi-Fi, free Controller functionality; via cnMaster. There are no annual license renewals or subscription fees for the wide range of services available through cnMestro; which allows customers to manage the Cambium Network’s wireless “fabric” from the node to the NOC.

CnMestro has proven to be especially beneficial for managed service providers due to its ability to support multi-leasing from a single account – allowing MSPs to efficiently and effectively manage disparate networks of their clients through a single panel of control, “said Rad Sethuraman, vice president of Enterprise Product Management.

“These multi-year guarantees reduce my business risk. I also value the 24×7 support phone of Cambium Networks – it’s wonderful that it’s a person who answers you on the phone. My technicians rely on Cambium Networks Community to obtain new ideas and solutions for old problems. It’s really a complete support solution from Cambium Networks, “said Chris Bay, CEO of Bays-ET.

