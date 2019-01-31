Urban Gullefors of NetEnt

LogNet Billing, the provider of the MaxBill Modern Billing solution for service providers worldwide, reports that NetEnt, a digital entertainment company, has selected its MaxBill solution for the company’s global online gaming operation.

NetEnt provides gaming solutions to over 200 online casino operators worldwide, including 888.com, bet365, betfair, bwin, William Hill and many others. The company’s CasinoModule is a complete virtual casino that includes a state-of-the-art portfolio of online video slot games and a variety of live casino games as well as a set of back office management tools.

NetEnt has selected the MaxBill solution from LogNet Billing to automate its billing and partner reconciliation processes. MaxBill will provide NetEnt with a modern framework to efficiently configure and manage the contracts with its online casino operator customers.

MaxBill will be integrated with NetEnt’s existing back office tools and data in order to improve the accuracy of billing and partner reconciliation processes as well as expand the business parameters available for contracts with customers and partners, which will include complex revenue sharing schemes and multilayered business agreements.

MaxBill will be deployed with a multitenant architecture that will allow each NetEnt business unit to manage its own network of relationships with different online gaming operator customers and external gaming provider partners.

LogNet Billing will deploy MaxBill as a SaaS solution that will be operated on a private cloud environment. Urban Gullefors, group finance manager at NetEnt says, “MaxBill will help us to simplify the management of the complex agreements we have with our customers and partners, while expanding the overall capacity of our business.”

