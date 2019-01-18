Mark Chong of Singtel

5G Garage is the latest project in Singtel and Ericsson’s 5G Centre of Excellence programme which focuses on upgrading of employees’ skills, technology demonstrations, live field trials and collaborations with educational institutions.

Singtel and Ericsson made Singapore’s first 5G data call in November 2018 over their 5G pilot network at one-north.

Martin Wiktorin, country manager Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, Ericsson, says: “5G has the potential to transform industries and bring enhanced mobile broadband experience for consumers. At Ericsson, we are already collaborating globally with 42 operators, 45 institutes and 31 industry partners, to create a thriving 5G ecosystem. We are delighted to partner Singtel and Singapore Polytechnic towards the setting up of the 5G Garage, which we hope will stimulate Singapore Polytechnic students to come up with new 5G use cases.”

Mark Chong, Group chief technology officer, Singtel, says: “Singtel is pleased to partner Ericsson and SP on our 5G Garage initiative. As Singapore advances its digital economy and becomes a Smart Nation, the benefits of 5G will first be seen in enterprises, especially in their digital transformation when they integrate technology into their processes, services and products. With 5G standards largely established, now is an opportune time for SMEs and enterprises to join us in shaping our 5G future.”

Soh Wai Wah, Singapore Polytechnic’s principal and CEO, says: “This collaboration reflects our strong industry partnership, which is key to keeping our student learning relevant and updated. This latest collaboration will equip our students with skills in the latest technologies and nurture them to innovate and create solutions for the world.”

