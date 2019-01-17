Dr Zvi Marom of BATM

BATM Advanced Communications Limited, a provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announces that Telco Systems, a wholly-owned high-end software development and design business within the Group’s Networking & Cyber division, has completed an upgrade of the Carrier Ethernet network of Kenya Education Network (KENET), the National Research and Education Network (NREN) of Kenya, from 10GE to 100GE.

As the NREN of Kenya, KENET provides high-speed Internet access and data centre services to member university campuses and research facilities across the country and interconnectivity with other NRENs around the world. KENET also provides shared cloud-based services, including co-location of servers, dedicated virtual servers for e-learning systems and video and web conferencing.

As announced in June 2016, the Group previously supplied KENET with its 10GE Carrier Ethernet network. For this 100GE network upgrade, Telco Systems delivered its T-Metro 8100 service aggregation platform and cloud gateway, which offers significant service scalability and carrier class resiliency with modular options for future expansion capabilities. The T-Metro 8100 devices are managed and orchestrated by Telco Systems’ EdgeGenie Orchestrator service provisioning management system, which the Group also deployed with the original installation.

By upgrading its network capacity to 100GE, KENET has been able to improve the quality of existing services, offer additional advanced services and meet the growing bandwidth requirements of its education and research institution customers and their users.

“We have been working with Telco Systems for five years now and we have developed trust and confidence in the company and its technologies,” states Professor Meoli Kashorda, executive director of KENET. “Telco Systems has played a strategic role in the expansion of our network and the services from 1GE to 10GE and now to 100GE and I am certain that the company will continue to do so for many years to come.”

“More and more service providers around the world are upgrading their network capacities to 100GE in order to better serve their customers and grow their businesses and we are proud to be supporting KENET in this important move,” says Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. “We are experiencing strong traction in the education vertical and our T-Metro 8100 solution is well-positioned to help network operators serving this market space, especially the government E-Rate projects in the United States, to upgrade their networks and improve the performance of their services.”

Dr Zvi Marom, CEO of BATM, comments: “We are pleased to have delivered this network upgrade in Kenya, which will improve the IT infrastructure of education institutions throughout the country. Our Carrier Ethernet portfolio provides the foundation on which our Networking business is built, and we continue to strengthen this base by developing industry-leading solutions that we are providing to clients worldwide.”

