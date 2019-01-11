Event date: 21 – 24 May, 2019

Amsterdam, Netherland

The only global MVNO Dedicated event brings together over 800 senior MVNOs professionals from around the global to learn and network with 130 speakers.

Taking place over four days, the event ignites innovation and accelerates growth in the MVNO space through several formal and informal sessions focused on ideas brainstorming, co-operation, problem solving and networking. This is the place to network, learn and get deals done. Key topics include IoT, eSIM, iSIM, M2M, VAS, Blockchain and Fintech.

Find out more