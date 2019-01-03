Sterlite Tech, a global data network solutions company, has established a Speciality Products Experience Lab (SPEL) in Silvassa, to focus on end-to-end connectivity architecture solutions for global telcos, ISPs, cloud companies and data centres.

The new SPEL lab is the latest addition to Sterlite Tech’s other innovation and research centres. The Company is home to India’s only Centre of Excellence for photonics and glass science research, Centre for Smarter Networks for innovation on future network applications such as Software Defined Networks (SDN) and converged networks, and two software delivery centres.

The new lab in Silvassa, adds to Sterlite Tech’s high-precision communications expertise for the last-mile. Armed to demonstrate the physical layer of the connectivity architecture end-to-end, SPEL enables real-life experience of network design inventions for small cells, Internet of Things (IoT), CCTV surveillance and related applications.

Highlighting the need for this capability addition, Ankit Agarwal, CEO – Telecom Products, Sterlite Tech, said: “Changing bandwidth requirements is driving major shifts in enterprise networking. All emerging applications, including Cloud data centres, IoT, small cells, Wi-Fi and point of sale connectivity are demanding enhanced connectivity solutions. Addressing these market needs, SPEL is our next step towards cutting-edge high speed, robust and agile connectivity solutions.”

At SPEL, Sterlite Tech will perform multiple critical tests to confirm cable quality and performance compliance, giving customers consistently reliable network experience in actual field conditions.

Connected with major global components manufacturers, SPEL enables Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to perform proof of concept tests of the physical layer network infrastructure for varied application requirements. These OEMs will be able to conduct four connector channel testing, Power over Ethernet (PoE) testing and develop HDBaseT-compliant designs (the global standard for the transmission of ultra-HD video and audio) that are driving factors for connectivity of the future.

