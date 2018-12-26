Brett Tarnutzer of GSMA

GSMA welcomes the decision of the Arab Frequency Management Group (ASMG) to open the 3.3 – 3.8 GHz frequency band for mobile broadband did. This important measure will increase the availability of the appropriate type of harmonised frequency band for 5G deployment in the Arab world and accelerate the full deployment of ultra high speed 5G networks in the region.

ASMG, representing the 22 countries of the Arab countries, coordinates issues related to frequency band management and the ITU World Radio Communication Conference among the Arab countries. The group has approved the use of the 3.4 to 3.8 GHz band for mobile broadband throughout the Arab region but the 3.3 to 3.4 GHz band continues to be secured for other services for some countries Department becomes available.

5G mobile broadband equipment operates over a wide frequency tuning range of the whole 3.3 – 3.8 GHz band. By supporting the ecological system of 3 GHz equipment which is rapidly increasing, this will expand the economy of the scale of equipment manufacturers, and we will have the appropriate conditions for quickly introducing easy-to-priced equipment to market.

ASMG’s chairman Eng. Tariq Al Awadhi says: “The 3 GHz band is one of the resources we initially use for 5G around the world, and by becoming an important backbone in the next generation services of the Arab countries, the Arab countries consistently play a leading role in deploying 5G I can do it. ”

Brett Tarnutzer, head of GSMA Frequency Band, says: “Arab countries will occupy a part of countries that can provide 5G services for the first time in the world if we support the timely opening of the frequency band with appropriate measures Improved Mobile Broadband, Industrial Automation, Immersive Digital entertainment is just one example of what consumers and businesses can expect as exciting new benefits. ”

Jawad Abbassi, head of MENA at GSMA, says: “The availability of mobile networks with improved communication areas and capacities is a premise for governments that form the foundation of investment in infrastructure and services. ASMG is demonstrating strong leadership to support the future of 5G in the Arab region I will. ”

This announcement was held at the ASMG meeting held in Amman, Jordan in December, highlighting the momentum of next-generation mobile connection. According to the latest report of GSMA “Mobile Economy: Middle East / North Africa 2018” and “MENA 5G: GCC countries’ telecommunications carriers are sure to demonstrate global leadership”, pioneering GCC Arab countries Mobile communication carriers are expected to commercialise 5G networks from 2019, and will promote the provision of innovative new services in the region and accelerate future growth. By 2025, 5G is expected to occupy 16% of the total number of connections in these markets alone.

In the world from 2018 to 2020, more than 50 countries in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific will start 5G mobile service. In some markets, 5G commercial service will begin earlier than the original announcement, and such countries have several ASMG countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

A super high speed 5G network needs a harmonious new mobile frequency band including a mid band band represented by the 3.3 – 3.8 GHz band in large quantities. GSMA provides regulators with continuous frequency bands of 80 to 100 MHz per operator in the most important 5G mid band band such as 3 GHz band and in the millimeter wave band (24 GHz or more) about 1 GHz we recommend that you provide.

