LogNet Billing, a provider of billing solutions for service providers worldwide, reports that it has unified the billing infrastructure and operations for the merger of Caiway and Delta, two prominent internet service providers whose brands are part of the Dutch telecom company, Delta Fiber Netherlands.

Caiway has been providing internet, television and telephony since 1981. Since 2009, Caiway has been using the MaxBill solution from LogNet Billing to support the expansion of the company’s multiple play service offerings and customer base with an efficient billing operation.

Both of the Caiway and Delta brands are part of Delta Fiber Netherlands, a telecommunications company that was founded in mid-2018 by the Swedish investment company EQT. Based on a strong recommendation by Caiway’s management team in favor of continuing working with MaxBill for its multiple play operations and LogNet Billing as a trusted partner, Delta decided to continue using MaxBill for the merged operations of Caiway and Delta.

After an extensive migration process, the MaxBill system now provides the unified billing infrastructure for the both the Caiway and Delta brands. MaxBill allows each brand to independently manage its operations efficiently using unified ICT and network infrastructures. Both brands have strategic growth plans that rely on MaxBill to support adding new services and expanding their FTTH network into new geographic markets across rural areas in the Netherlands with improved competitiveness.

“Our decision to continue to work with the MaxBill solution was not based one particular feature or another, but rather for the fact that LogNet Billing is our trusted partner for anything and everything related our billing operation,” explained John Wittekamp, Group CTO at Delta Fiber Netherlands. “We have been working closely with the LogNet Billing team for almost ten years now and its MaxBill solution for modern billing will continue to be our strategic tool for our business growth and strategic initiatives.”

MaxBill empowers competitive service providers in numerous service markets to turn billing, service delivery and customer experience management into competitive advantages and provides a framework to grow their businesses. MaxBill is a full featured customer management and billing solution that supports multiple service environments and features advanced rating options, CRM, order management, billing, partner management and reconciliation capabilities.

“We certainly enjoy the challenge of designing and implementing complex billing projects, although the key to the success of any customer engagement is developing a trusted relationships over time, while delivering strategic value at every stage of the project,” stated Kirill Rechter, CEO at LogNet Billing. “We are proud of our long term relationship with Caiway and have strong expectations for the continued successes for both Caiway and Delta.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus