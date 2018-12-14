Wisconsin-based wireless carrier Cellcom has selected Parallel Wireless, Inc., a provider of end-to-end software-based network solutions for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G for its network expansion. Parallel Wireless makes deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi and will connect both consumer and business subscribers in the markets that Cellcom serves.

With 5G on the horizon, competition in the telecom industry in the US has intensified, and service providers are searching for innovative strategies to reduce deployment and maintenance costs, while staying profitable and providing quality service to their end users. Cellcom needed a cost-effective and flexible solution for efficient 4G (LTE) coverage across urban service areas and a large rural footprint.

Parallel Wireless’ unique, low cost, low footprint and virtualised multi-technology solution helps service providers to deliver coverage by making deployments easy and affordable to install and maintain, and by enabling service providers to upgrade to any future technology without any additional hardware. It also improves network performance and efficiency while substantially reducing OPEX.

Parallel Wireless reports that the benefits of its Open RAN solution are the all-in-one multi-technology software-defined compact base station Converged Wireless System (CWS) maximises data and voice coverage for superior quality of experience for Cellcom’s end users.

In addition, HetNet Gateway (HNG) is an ALL G software platform for configuring, optimising, and automating the network. It also provides seamless mobility and low latency for the best subscriber experience for Cellcom customers today on 4G and on 5G in the future.

Another benefit is the ease of installing and maintaining CWS. This feature enables much more cost-effective networks for places where business models are challenging and allows faster return on network investment for mobile operators and prepares them for 5G.

Robert Sobieck, senior director of engineering at Cellcom, said, “Parallel Wireless is an innovative, cost-effective provider of network solutions. We’re looking forward to adding Parallel Wireless to our vendor portfolio and working with their team on our upcoming network expansion. We’re very confident that this new partnership will be beneficial to both our company and our customers.”

Steve Libbey, VP, Sales, Parallel Wireless, said: “We are excited to partner with Cellcom on expanding their network. As a carrier serving a largely rural area, Cellcom is an example of a truly innovative operator in their region and is leading with the delivery of a next-generation network.”

“This new network will allow their rural and urban customers to experience new best-of-breed services over both 4G and, in the future, 5G. This network expansion will also empower end users to have access to the best wireless service and will promote business growth. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Cellcom as they deliver these next-generation services to their customer base.”

