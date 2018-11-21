Brenden Pronk of Avanti Communications

Avanti Communications Group plc has signed a Master Service Agreement on Avanti’s HYLAS 4 satellite with Logical Wireless, a South African Satellite integrator. The deal aims to provide communication and connectivity services to enterprises and end-consumers located in remote areas across Africa.

Under the new Master Service Agreement, Logical Wireless will use Avanti’s new satellite, HYLAS 4, to complete its coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa and provide cost-effective and reliable satellite internet services into regions across Africa that suffer from unreliable or non-existent connectivity.

The Avanti partnership will also enable Logical Wireless to deliver high capacity sites for carriers and telecom providers to directly access cloud and content platforms in Africa’s largest Datacentre, making services more efficient and cost-effective.

Avanti country manager and sales director for Southern Africa, Brenden Pronk, said “ We’re delighted to strengthen our relationship with Logical Wireless and support the delivery of high-speed satellite communication services throughout Africa. This partnership is another milestone in our mission to help liberate the potential of people and businesses wherever they are located.

Logical Wireless, managing director, Gavin Behr, added, “Connectivity is critical for all businesses. It becomes problematic in remote areas where no forms of terrestrial connectivity are available. The partnership with Avanti enables us to deploy satellite broadband services that can be installed anywhere and provide a complete communication and connectivity solution to allow individuals and companies to conduct business as if they were in a city.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus