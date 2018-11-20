Event date: 25-28 February, 2019

Barcelona, Spain



MWC Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) is the largest mobile event in the world, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology from more than 2,400 leading companies , with a highly-rated conference programme assembling today’s visionaries to explore the hottest topics influencing the industry.

The event also features extensive learning opportunities from dozens of partner-led programmes , GSMA seminars, summits and more. Everything you need to know about the industry, today and beyond, can be found here.

With over 107,000 key decision-makers expected to attend, #MWC19 promises to expand your professional network and help you achieve your goals.

