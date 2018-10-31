New Delhi, India, October 26th 2018 – Whale Cloud Technology, a strategic subsidiary and technology partner of Alibaba, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s state-owned telecom operator, at India Mobile Congress 2018 in presence of Mr. Anupam Shrivastava, CMD of BSNL and Mr. Fu Jianjun, CMO of Whale Cloud, to help BSNL with its digital transformation.

Whale Cloud recently announced its official rebranding and aims to become a Cloud Native Digital Transformation Provider. The exclusive convergence of Whale Cloud’s telecom knowledge and Alibaba’s cutting-edge technologies and vertical industry assets can empower BSNL to transform to a native digital player and to create massive value in the digital ecosystem by leveraging Whale Cloud’s extensive expertise, agile cloud infrastructure and end-to-end digital solutions with Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

Under the framework, Whale Cloud will provide BSNL with its strategic advice and vast portfolio of digital solutions, including AI & IoT based solutions/applications, Smart City solutions, cloud-based applications and big data applications and solutions for BSNL business customers. The two parties will work together to address the market needs.

“Technology innovations hold great promise for Enterprise & SME segment in India market to gain sustainable prosperity. Whale Cloud, with Alibaba’s advanced technologies, proven expertise will help to provide support for CSPs’ digital transformation. We are confident that the MoU will be starting point of digital journey with brand-new Whale Cloud to transform BSNL towards a cloud future with digital and intelligent telecom operation”, said Shri Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL.