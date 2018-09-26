Chuck Knostman of T-Mobile.

Pivotal Software Inc, a cloud-native platform provider, has used SpringOne Platform 2018 to announce continuous updates to the Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) platform.

These include updates that will reportedly simplify the operator experience, will include expanded multi-cloud support to include AWS, and provides greater support for the NET Framework.

“Businesses need to go fast to compete. But going fast is hard, and entails both the cultural mindset of the modern software company and the necessary technical capabilities to enable that culture of innovation to thrive,” says Onsi Fakhouri, SVP, cloud R&D of Pivotal.

“Pivotal Cloud Foundry provides developers with a cutting-edge modern application development platform to enable them to ship code that delivers meaningful customer value continuously.”

Reported highlights include:

PCF healthwatch 1.4: Adds a more extensible UI to help operators understand the operational health of their platform across a variety of sources.

Rapid capacity expansion across data centres: Operators can now extend a single PCF deployment across multiple data centre locations. This helps enterprises increase redundancy at the availability zone level for on-prem deployments with VMware vSphere and now OpenStack.

Embedded OS updates: Pivotal has updated the operating systems that underpin PAS (Ubuntu 16.04) and PAS for Windows (Windows Server v1803) deployments. This helps keep systems running smoothly, and offloads the burden of OS management.

“T-Mobile developers are always innovating and pushing the Un-carrier revolution forward to take care of our customers — and Pivotal plays a key part in that by helping to improve the scale, performance and availability of the apps our retail and customer care teams use every day,” said Chuck Knostman, VP of strategy and technology at T-Mobile.

“Pivotal has helped T-Mobile become a leader in the open-source software community, recruit and empower agile work teams, improve operational efficiency and accelerate speed of deployment, and now we’re excited to be a part of the Pivotal Container Service beta program that will allow our developers to create even more cutting-edge customer experiences.”

