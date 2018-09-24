Celcom Axiata Berhad, a Malaysia-based data network provider, has signed an agreement with Ericsson to expand and upgrade its LTE network in Malaysia.

As part of this, Ericsson will supply Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment and software from its Ericsson Radio System portfolio to help Celcom serve the growing demand for data services in Malaysia. Ericsson’s RAN equipment will also serve as a platform to help Celcom evolve its network to 5G in the coming years.

Mohamad Idham Nawawi, CEO of Celcom Axiata Berhad, says: “We have been at the forefront of providing our customers with the best data experience, and remain committed to evolve our network with the latest technologies. This partnership is strategic as it will not only help us further expand our LTE footprint but create the base for the launch of 5G services. We will continue to drive technology innovations in Malaysia to bring the latest services, and to enable all Malaysians to participate in the digital economy.”

Ericsson has recently added new hardware and software products to its Ericsson Radio System portfolio that further enhance the agility and speed with which service providers such as Celcom can roll out their 5G networks. In February 2018, Ericsson also announced that all its radio products within the Ericsson Radio System delivered since 2015 will support Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) and 5G New Radio (NR) capabilities with a simple remote software installation.

Network evolution is driven by demand for improved user experience and cost-efficient network operations. With Ericsson Radio System, operators like Celcom can take the first steps with commercial 5G capabilities and new applications, leveraging advanced mobile broadband services. The 5G/IoT radio network software complements Ericsson’s already launched multi-technology supporting baseband and radios.

Todd Ashton, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, says: “We have been a long-term partner of Celcom and are pleased to support them in expanding and upgrading their LTE network across Malaysia. It will enable the delivery of enhanced customer experiences for millions of Malaysians while getting their network ready for the evolution to 5G.”

In 2017, Ericsson and Celcom performed Malaysia’s first ever 5G trial, pioneering the evolution of the nation’s telecommunications technology. It was the first 5G trial conducted on the 28 GHz band in South East Asia.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus