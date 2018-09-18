Radwin, the global wireless broadband provider, announced that Airwire, an ISP in the west of Ireland, has deployed Radwin’s JET Point-to-Multipoint Beamforming solutions to connect towns and rural communities across Ireland.

Martin List-Petersen, CTO, Airwire says “We serve residential and business customers such as SOHOs that heavily depend on quality broadband services. 80% of our customers reside in rural Ireland and our aim is to provide them with similar speeds as delivered to customers in urban areas.”

“With the AIR subscriber units we deliver 50 Mbps to customers willing to pay a premium price to get faster speeds, much higher than what our legacy network delivers. This also allows us to offload customers from our legacy network and improve service to all subscribers as there is less contention on the legacy network.”

Concluded List-Petersen says “What we appreciate about JET is that it operates in challenging environments and delivers fiber-quality broadband. This includes rural areas where heavy vegetation poses obstacles to direct line-of-sight, and in towns where the noise level is high due to multiple ISPs all working in the same area.”

“Another major plus is that Radwin’s professional support services are simply outstanding. From our experience, just buying a product is never going to do it in this business because issues always crop up, it’s unavoidable. Proper support after purchasing the product is a crucial component, and Radwin’s support team makes all the difference.”

Raymond Forado, Radwin GM Europe says “Our JET solutions are the optimal choice for service providers seeking to bridge the digital divide and deliver high-speed services to underserved areas rapidly and cost-effectively. Like Airwire, our mission is to provide people living in rural areas with high speed broadband services that are just as good as those available in urban areas.”

