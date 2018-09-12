Event date: 8 – 12 October 2018

World Forum, The Hague, Netherlands

www.layer123.com/sdn

The SDN NFV World Congress will be returning to The Hague this 8-12 October for its 7th edition.

Join us at the world’s meeting place for network transformation to hear 20+ keynotes from senior visionaries and leaders, learn from 250+ leaders and activists speaking on the agenda, debate with 40 of the industry’s top analysts and visit the SDN NFV World EXPO – the largest dedicated to SDN+NFV.

With over 1,700 delegates expected to attend, you will also have the opportunity to participate in a number of workshops, seminars and forums organised by our partners. This year’s Congress focuses on 3 primary themes:

Technology – Cloud-Native NFV, Hybrid, Interop, SDN, White box, Security

– Cloud-Native NFV, Hybrid, Interop, SDN, White box, Security Automation – AI, Zero Touch, Orchestration, Programmable Cloud, OSS/BSS, API

– AI, Zero Touch, Orchestration, Programmable Cloud, OSS/BSS, API Business – 5G, Services Transformation, SD-WAN, Application use-cases



ONF’s CORD Project and ETSI’s ENI ISG will be presenting their innovative work on Monday October 8th. The pre-conference Workshop Day also features sessions from ETSI NFV, ETSI MEC, ETSI ZSM, Open Source Mano, MEF LSO and Intel Network Builders. View the agenda for details.

Register today to be part of the principal network innovation conference in Europe for the global telecommunications industry this October