Colt Technology Services announced the appointment of Keri Gilder as chief commercial officer for the business. Keri forms part of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Carl Grivner, Colt’s chief executive officer.

Keri will be instrumental in driving Colt’s commercial strategy, providing global teams across sales, presales and marketing, as well as working closely with the wider organisation to ensure Colt delivers on its vision of being the most customer oriented business in the industry.

Carl Grivner, CEO said: “We are excited to welcome Keri to the team. Her extensive global sales experience and customer knowledge will ensure we continue to challenge the market place, delivering on our customer promises and leading state of the art high bandwidth, on-demand solutions to support businesses digital transformations. Keri has an outstanding track record of leading global sales organisations and working closely with partners across the wider digital ecosystem. I have no doubt that she will be an asset to Colt’s leadership team.”

Keri Gilder, CCO, commented: “I am delighted to join Colt as it continues to execute on its aggressive strategy. Colt recently became a truly global business, launching into the US market, and I am looking forward to taking Colt’s current trajectory and accelerating it over the coming months.

“Colt as a business is ambitious and I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the organisation at a time when it is defining what being a business enabler really means,” she continued.

Keri joins Colt from Ciena Communications where she has held several senior sales leadership roles in the business, most recently as VP & general manager – EMEA, as well as being responsible for SubSea Global Business Development.

With a background as an engineer and network architect, Keri is a respected leader who can also be credited with founding a global internal networking initiative at Ciena, that aimed to encourage diversity through motivating and inspiring women at all levels, to attract, develop and retain talent. Keri will be based in Colt House in London and joins the organisation in November.

