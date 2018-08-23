Event date: 6 – 8 November, 2018

JW Marriott Parq Hotel, Vancouver, Canada

Become a part of the 5G future!

NGMN is excited to announce the 7th NGMN Industry Conference & Exhibition taking place at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel, Vancouver, Canada, on 6th-8th November 2018.

This highly recognized event will bring together executives, influencers and industry transformers from across the globe, providing attendees with a fresh perspective on the future of mobile broadband. Key topics include:

5G Business & Strategy

5G Architecture & Technology

5G Experience from First Deployments and Field Trials.

This event will include a unique networking platform and world premier demonstrations of 5G systems and solutions from international NGMN partners.

To receive further information and to register, please visit https://ice2018.ngmn.org/.