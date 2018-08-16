Jennifer Kyriakakis of Matrixx Software

A specialist in telco transformation, Matrixx Software has polled more than 2,000 mobile users around the U.S. about the impact of the upcoming Sprint/T-Mobile merger on their choice of operator.

The survey findings are shown in these graphs. “The results illuminated a brand challenge for all mobile carriers, namely that consumers are not overly concerned with whose name is on their bill,” says Jennifer Kyriakakis, founder & VP Marketing, Matrixx Software. “Consumers are still choosing their operator based on cheapest price and best coverage – two metrics that have become nearly indistinguishable between the carriers.”

The second graph suggests that there is enormous potential to influence consumers through innovation, yet consumers seem to have little faith that their operator can deliver in this area. “Despite all the dire warnings and myriad of promises being made from both sides, when looking from the perspective of the customer it’s all much ado about nothing. And that’s the problem telcos must fix,” says Matrixx.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus