– After 6 seconds of buffering, users will abandon a video

– More than 80% of mobile video is now encrypted

– Almost 50% of mobile video is now HD

These are just some of the key challenges that mobile operators are facing and this is before video provision enters a 5G world.

The Mobile Video Industry Council (MVIC) is hosting an inaugural gathering, the only of its kind in the world, to craft strategies to successfully tackle these issues, and more. Just 30 places are available for mobile operator decision makers and experts, to attend the event which will be held on 18 October 2018, at the Tower Hotel in London.

Delegates will have the opportunity to gain unique insights on the state of mobile video in other operator networks, including the latest analysis of data from networks worldwide. Leading mobile operators will share their success stories and learning points around monetisation and cost reduction, competitive strategies to manage OTT content and lessons in managing video traffic deployed from the Cloud.

Roundtable discussions will tackle topics such as:

Maximising the RAN

NFV and mobile video

Traffic analytics, filtering and DPI

If you are a senior mobile operator professional and want a single point in the industry where thought leaders can gather intelligence, share best practice, and debate strategy, visit (http://bit.ly/2nzuCKS) for more information. Register your interest today to secure your place.

Remember, just 30 places are available and overnight accommodation will be provided for invited guests!

