Bob Kane of Insight

Juniper Networks, an industry provider of automated, scalable and secure networks, has upgraded its services processing card that can reportedly deliver up to an 11x performance boost to its SRX5000 line of Services Gateways across a variety of key performance metrics.

The new SPC3 Advanced Security Acceleration card is designed to help service providers, cloud providers and enterprises meet the diverse and high security demands of multicloud, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G and the enterprise edge while continuing to provide customers investment protection with their SPC2 installed base.

Mobile devices, IoT and media streaming are driving traffic to increase exponentially, requiring service providers, cloud providers and enterprise data centers to fortify their infrastructure with more powerful and efficient security platforms, helping them to better defend against the increasing volumes of cyber threats.

To address this need, Juniper’s new SPC3 Advanced Security Acceleration provides protection that will grow with our customers as their traffic and security needs increase. A key component of Juniper’s unified cybersecurity platform, the card is designed to allow customers to secure their networks without sacrificing performance or scale, delivering robust security gateway capabilities for service providers and proven VPN capacity for the largest enterprises.

With SPC3, customers can also experience more efficient operations and power usage, in turn reducing their energy and cooling costs. SPC3’s extensible, flexible and reliable architecture offers a modular design, enabling customers to upgrade without service interruptions.

According to Amy James, director of Security Portfolio Marketing, Juniper Networks, “With the rise of IoT, 5G and hybrid cloud network environments, many of our customers are faced with rapidly increasing bandwidth demands that necessitate a security platform that can scale while protecting the network against an advanced and high-volume cyberattack landscape. Juniper’s SRX5000 line of firewalls with SPC3 Advanced Security Acceleration ensures our customers have powerful security without sacrificing the performance, scale and agility needed to stay aligned with changing business needs.”

Bob Kane, SVP of product marketing, Insight U.S. adds, “At Insight, our customers count on us to help them navigate complex IT challenges and optimise their business for digital transformation. The demands of multicloud, IoT and 5G not only require high-performing networks, but secured networks. By partnering with Juniper Networks, the opportunity to bring the SRX5000 line of firewalls with SPC3 Advanced Security Acceleration to our customers enables them to maximise their investments, while ensuring security, performance and scale.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus