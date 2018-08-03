1NCE have brought a world 1st to market – a ground breaking, multimode sim card that connects to 2G/3G, LTE-M and NB-IoT.

Designed for low bandwidth applications, this future proof solution means your IoT device will connect to whatever technology is available in the field.

Included in the 1NCE package is an innovative Connectivity Management Platform, designed with latest tech to host billions of connections and all the features necessary to manage your devices remotely, analyse data consumption and is embedded with security.

Best of all, it costs just €10 for 10 years. This is IoT Connectivity made simple.

