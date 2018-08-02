The Linux Foundation Networking Fund (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects such as ONAP and OPNFV, announced the addition of eight new Silver and Associate members, continuing its rapid global growth.

New LFN members ARRIS International plc, Affirmed Networks, CAICT, Equinox International, MYCOM OSI, OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, SDNLAB and SnapRoute join 104 other technology leaders within the networking industry, to accelerate the development and adoption of open source and open standards-based networking technologies.

“Earlier this year we decided to unite many of our open source networking projects under the LFN umbrella in order to provide greater cohesion and streamline efforts across projects,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of networking and prchestration, The Linux Foundation.

“The continued, global growth of LFN membership shows that organisations see value in the rapid development of open source solutions and standards that will define tomorrow’s networks and support emerging communications technologies and services.”

The new members will contribute to LFN’s seven networking projects:FD.io, ONAP, OpenDaylight, OPNFV, PNDA, SNAS.io, and Tungsten Fabric. LFN supports the momentum of the open source networking sector by integrating the governance of participating projects in order to enhance operational excellence, simplify member engagement, and increase collaboration.

ARRIS International plc, Affirmed Networks, Equinox International, MYCOM OSI and SnapRoute have joined as Silver members while CAICT, OpenAirInterface Software Alliance, and SDNLAB have joined as Associate members.

The LFN community will come together on September 25-27, 2018 in Amsterdam for Open Networking Summit Europe. Open Networking Summit is the industry’s premier open networking event, gathering enterprises, service providers and cloud providers across the ecosystem to share learnings, highlight innovation and discuss the future of Open Source Networking, including SDN, NFV, orchestration and the automation of cloud, edge, network, and IoT services.

“We are excited to join The Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Networking as it will help us make a difference in providing telecom services because of their important role in enabling support and innovation of the latest open source ICT solutions,” said Eng. Samer Haqoun, Equinox’s deputy CEO, sales and business development

“MYCOM OSI’s leading service assurance solution helps CSPs with over 2B subscribers in total manage their network and service quality, and we are delighted to join Linux Foundation Networking to contribute our expertise in these key areas,” said Mounir Ladki, president and CTO of MYCOM OSI “Primarily we will be contributing to ONAP with service assurance, automation and analytics but fully expect that our work will be leveraged in associated projects such as OpenDaylight and OPNFV. The Linux Foundation is leading the way with open source projects and we look forward to helping accelerate development and industry adoption of open source networking technology.”

