John Todd of Quad9

France-IX, the Internet Peering Service Provider in France, announced that Packet Clearing House (PCH) has extended its relationship with the Internet exchange through two new connections at France-IX Marseille and an upgrade to its Paris connections. As the transit provider to the Quad9 DNS resolver project, PCH’s increased capacity at France-IX will deliver low-latency DNS resolution with privacy and security protection for all France-IX peering members.

France-IX’s community includes several hundred international telecommunications carriers, ISPs, content providers, content delivery networks, enterprises and many other Internet professionals. The two new connections in Marseille will be effective in the second half of 2018, while the Paris capacity upgrades are already available.

“This is a real win-win for our France-IX peering community, which gets direct and low-latency access to the greatly admired and highly sought-after Quad9 services; and for PCH, which is able to extend and improve delivery of its cutting-edge services to the French Internet community and beyond,” said Simon Muyal, chief technical officer, France-IX.

Established in 1994, PCH is a global non-profit organisation providing operational support and security to critical Internet infrastructure, including Internet exchange points (IXPs).

Its DNS network is the largest, most long-established and most widely truste d in the world and since 1995, PCH has been working with the Internet industry to make the domain name system, often referred to as the backbone of the Internet, faster, more scalable and more resilient against attack.

PCH has been connected to France-IX Paris (Telehouse 2) since 2011 and the capacity has been upgraded and spread on two diverse connections to allow PCH provide its whole range of IXP services including DNS and route collector services. Moreover, two new connections will be activated in Marseille (Interxion MRS1), allowing PCH to absorb any potential cyberattacks, and thus to protect networks from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against PCH infrastructure.

“Peering with PCH at France-IX in Paris and Marseille improves the performance of DNS resolution for all participating networks. Thanks to this new deployment, we expect Paris to be the most active location in France and the fifth most active in Europe making France-IX the natural location to deliver PCH’s services to the French Internet community,” said Bill Woodcock, executive director of PCH.

“Requests for Quad9’s privacy-respecting and security-enhancing DNS services experienced a 27-fold increase since its launch in November 2017 and we are delighted that through PCH’s capacity increase at France-IX, we will be able to continue to accommodate this high demand as direct and low-latency interconnection becomes available at France-IX Paris and Marseille,” said John Todd, executive director of Quad9.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus