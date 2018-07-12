Rick Calder of GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc., the global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced that Nilfisk, a global supplier of professional cleaning solutions headquartered in Denmark, with products and services sold in more than 100 countries, has chosen GTT to manage its global network and implement an SD-WAN service.

“Nilfisk is committed to serving customer needs through innovation and a best-in-class customer experience,” stated Steen Andersen, head of CIO Office & Core IT at Nilfisk. “As we migrate more of our mission-critical applications to the cloud and implement IoT, we require an agile communications platform for both cloud and legacy infrastructure needs.”

“GTT is a partner that can support our cloud networking requirements comprehensively, due to its experience managing enterprise networks coupled with its future-proof, software-defined network that offers the security, flexibility and scalability we need.”

GTT will deploy its SD-WAN service across the 120 sites Nilfisk operates around the world. GTT SD-WAN intelligently manages traffic by actively directing it along the most efficient network paths to and from applications hosted in the cloud or data centre. The dynamic networking functionality results in an agile, high-performance communications infrastructure that enables innovation and improves client experience.

GTT also delivers comprehensive security across Nilfisk’s global network, including content filtering and regional firewalls in Europe, North America and Asia. GTT’s management of the service allows Nilfisk to focus on its core business.

“GTT is redefining global communications to serve clients such as Nilfisk who are building their future in the cloud,” stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. “We help our clients connect people across their organisations, around the world and to every application in the cloud.”

