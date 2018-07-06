Ericsson has been selected by Wind Tre to modernise its Radio Access Network (RAN) across Italy. The deal will see the implementation of the Ericsson Radio System (ERS) product portfolio into the Italian communications service provider’s network starting October 2018, including new ERS Radios, and ERS Basebands to improve network quality and user experience for the company’s 31 million customers.

Arun Bansal, senior vice president and head of Europe & Latin America at Ericsson, says: “More and more service providers are turning to our state of the art Ericsson Radio System to answer their RAN transformation challenges. Our strengthened partnership with Wind Tre will bring the best radio access solutions on the market to life in their nationwide network. This will help to ensure that Wind Tre delivers the best user experience possible to its customers in an increasingly data hungry and ultra-low-latency demanding market.”

Since its launch in 2015, Ericsson has delivered Ericsson Radio System with 5G-ready multi-standard solutions to more than 240 service providers worldwide. Ericsson Radio System enables mobile operators to address growth opportunities and transform their radio networks by leveraging a 5G-ready, multi-standard and modular architecture. It delivers industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption.

The deal continues the collaboration and recent announcement that Wind Tre has chosen Ericsson to virtualise its core network as part of the evolution of its network to 5G Core.

