Vendor/Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Amdocs KCOM, UK Amdocs chosen to provide service delivery platform to enhance CSP’s next generation network infrastructure 5.18

Amdocs Safaricom, Kenya Amdocs selected to optimise revenue and minimise opex for new digital services 5.18

Amdocs Vodafone, India Amdocs Service Monetization Suite delivered under multi-year intelligent operations contract to automate billing operations 6.18

Bango Entel, Chile Bango platform deployed to enable carrier billing on Google Play for Chilean CSP 6.18

Comarch Netia, Poland Completion of first phase of project to implement Comarch Fault Management system for Polish CSP 6.18

Ericsson EE, UK Ericsson Expert Analytics selected as next generation customer experience management system by UK’s largest mobile operator 5.18

Ericsson Softbank, Japan Ericsson’s machine intelligence-based method used in Tokai region for advanced radio network design 5.18

Microsoft Celcom Axiata, Malaysia Microsoft selected to enable virtual agent service, bringing together artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies 6.18

Netcracker Technology Charter Communications, USA Extension of billing and CRM relationship as part of standardisation programme 5.18

Netcracker Technology Bouygues Telecom, France Extension of usage of Netcracker Revenue Management system to streamline customer facing processes 5.18

Netcracker Technology BICS, global Netcracker OSS selected by BICs to optimise digital service fulfilment, provisioning and assurance 6.18

Netcracker Technology Vivo, Brazil Netcracker next generation BSS for B2B transformation chosen by Telefónica subsidiary 6.18

Nokia Vodafone, Qatar Nokia virtualized applications used in core network modernisation project to increase flexibility and capacity 6.18

Openet Sri Lanka Telecom, Sri Lanka Expansion of Openet Policy and Charging deployment to cover voice over LTE (VoLTE) for Sri Lankan CSP 5.18

Ribbon Communications Softbank, Japan Ribbon Protect platform chosen to provide real-time communications network traffic monitoring and analytics for Japanese CSP 6.18