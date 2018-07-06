VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List May and June 2018
|Vendor/Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Amdocs
|KCOM, UK
|Amdocs chosen to provide service delivery platform to enhance CSP’s next generation network infrastructure
|5.18
|Amdocs
|Safaricom, Kenya
|Amdocs selected to optimise revenue and minimise opex for new digital services
|5.18
|Amdocs
|Vodafone, India
|Amdocs Service Monetization Suite delivered under multi-year intelligent operations contract to automate billing operations
|6.18
|Bango
|Entel, Chile
|Bango platform deployed to enable carrier billing on Google Play for Chilean CSP
|6.18
|Comarch
|Netia, Poland
|Completion of first phase of project to implement Comarch Fault Management system for Polish CSP
|6.18
|Ericsson
|EE, UK
|Ericsson Expert Analytics selected as next generation customer experience management system by UK’s largest mobile operator
|5.18
|Ericsson
|Softbank, Japan
|Ericsson’s machine intelligence-based method used in Tokai region for advanced radio network design
|5.18
|Microsoft
|Celcom Axiata, Malaysia
|Microsoft selected to enable virtual agent service, bringing together artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies
|6.18
|Netcracker Technology
|Charter Communications, USA
|Extension of billing and CRM relationship as part of standardisation programme
|5.18
|Netcracker Technology
|Bouygues Telecom, France
|Extension of usage of Netcracker Revenue Management system to streamline customer facing processes
|5.18
|Netcracker Technology
|BICS, global
|Netcracker OSS selected by BICs to optimise digital service fulfilment, provisioning and assurance
|6.18
|Netcracker Technology
|Vivo, Brazil
|Netcracker next generation BSS for B2B transformation chosen by Telefónica subsidiary
|6.18
|Nokia
|Vodafone, Qatar
|Nokia virtualized applications used in core network modernisation project to increase flexibility and capacity
|6.18
|Openet
|Sri Lanka Telecom, Sri Lanka
|Expansion of Openet Policy and Charging deployment to cover voice over LTE (VoLTE) for Sri Lankan CSP
|5.18
|Ribbon Communications
|Softbank, Japan
|Ribbon Protect platform chosen to provide real-time communications network traffic monitoring and analytics for Japanese CSP
|6.18
|Sigma Systems
|Telkomsel, Indonesia
|Sigma Catalog selected as central enterprise catalogue to underpin 190m customer CSP’s evolving business
|5.18