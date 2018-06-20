Rich Tehrani of TMC

NEC Corporation and Netcracker Technology announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded NEC/Netcracker’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution with a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY NFV Innovation Award.

NEC/Netcracker’s NaaS provides an innovative approach for creating, deploying and monetising digital services in B2B and consumer markets. Based on a full-stack solution, from VNFs to orchestration and a comprehensive digital marketplace, new cloud-based services such as SD-WAN, value-added services and IT/cloud apps can be launched quickly with an exceptional customer experience.

The widely deployed solution helps service providers reduce time-to-market by as much as 70%, increase ARPU growth up to 25% and reduce churn up to 30%.

“Congratulations to NEC/Netcracker for receiving a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY NFV Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. “NEC/Netcracker’s NaaS solution has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way in monetising network functions virtualisation. I look forward to continued excellence from NEC/Netcracker in 2018 and beyond.”

“We are excited to be recognised once again by TMC for our innovative, market-leading SDN/NFV solutions, including NaaS, which many of our customers are using today in order to deploy and monetise digital services,” said Ari Banerjee, vice president of Strategy at Netcracker. “As enterprises and consumers come to expect access to new services on demand, it’s important for operators to work with a trusted partner like NEC/Netcracker that can meet these expectations quickly by enabling the most engaging digital experience.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY NFV Pioneer Award honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features and noteworthy developments toward improving network functions virtualisation.

