Bram Peeters of GÉANT

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale internet operators, announced that GÉANT, operator of the largest and most advanced research and education (R&E) network in the world, has selected the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform and Coriant Transcend™ Chorus transport network management solution to scale its European backbone network.

Deployed to support high-speed Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) and alien wavelength applications, the industry-leading Coriant DCI solution enables GÉANT to easily and cost-efficiently boost network capacity across core PoP sites, including London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Paris, Geneva, and Marseilles.

“The research and education communities that GÉANT and its National Research and Education Network (NREN) partners serve have always been at the forefront of requirements on network capabilities,” said Bram Peeters, chief network operations officer, GÉANT. “Bandwidth demands continue to grow dramatically across many scientific disciplines, and with Coriant’s cost-optimised Groove G30 solution we expect to be able to bring the right levels of capacity and resiliency to keep in step with this evolution.”

GÉANT selected the Coriant Groove™ G30 platform for its ultra-compact 1RU form factor, industry-leading low power consumption, and the ability to support pay-as-you-grow scalability with its highly modular SLED-based system design.

Initial deployment of the Groove G30, which supports resilient high-capacity router interconnect between core data centre facilities, leverages programmable 100G, 150G, and 200G coherent line-side transmission enabled by Coriant CloudWave™ Optics technology. The Coriant solution for GÉANT includes the Coriant Transcend™ Chorus transport network management system, a Tier 1-proven management platform that simplifies end-to-end service provisioning and reduces operations costs via software-defined intelligence, automation, and control.

“GÉANT and its NREN partners play a critical role in Europe by providing the robust infrastructure that allows the best and brightest minds to collaborate virtually and drive innovation by accelerating research,” said Ronald Van der Kraan, managing director, Europe, Coriant. “We are excited to advance our technology collaboration with GÉANT and help them continue to deliver the service performance and scale that more than 50 million research and education users rely on.”

With the industry’s most flexible plug-and-play modular architecture and the recent introduction of a new Coherent Multiservice Sled, the Groove G30 solution also provides GÉANT a seamless and cost-effective path to higher interconnect speeds, including 400G client side and 600G line side transmission.

