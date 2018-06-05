Tatsuki Hino of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of secure and intelligent cloud communications, announced that SoftBank, one of Japan’s largest tier one carriers, has selected the recently launched Ribbon Protect platform for its advanced ability to provide real-time communications network traffic monitoring and analytics.

Ribbon Protect is a real time communications security solution that empowers communications service providers and enterprises to quickly respond to and mitigate attacks and fraud by performing network-wide data analytics and policy enforcement. The solution also provides network operations with a centralised and single view of the end-to-end network.

“Ribbon Protect is the only platform on the market today that provides us with a complete view of our network, while delivering advanced monitoring and intelligent Key Performance Indicator (KPI) capabilities,” said Yasuyuki Haga director Voice Core Network Dept. from SoftBank. “Armed with this information, we benefit immediately from faster, more accurate information about our real-time communications network while also gaining the ability to offer innovative services such as voice security alerts to our customers.”

While real-time communications traffic continues to explode, many currently available network planning tools are inadequate, lacking end-to-end visibility into the network and big data-assisted capabilities, making it harder for Communications Service Providers to maintain Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Quality of Service for their customers.

“Analysis of Big Data makes a big difference,” said Tatsuki Hino, country manager for Japan, Ribbon Communications. “It’s an honor to expand our relationship with SoftBank and have them come onto our Ribbon Protect platform. Network health and security are vital to SoftBank’s business and we’re confident the platform will deliver the comprehensive monitoring and analytics that enable faster and more accurate decision-making.”

While large network providers face complex network management tasks, Ribbon Protect enables SoftBank to gain fast and accurate incident management while supporting their ongoing evolution towards intelligent, automated troubleshooting.

