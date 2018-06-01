TMF research finds that digital transformation is not as advanced as industry expected
According to a recent TM Forum survey of over 100 operators worldwide, there are ‘serious barriers’ blocking the path to digital transformation. Jeremy Cowan, editorial director of VanillaPlus uncovers what’s standing in the way.
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
