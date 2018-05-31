Doug More, CEO of Assure APM

Edinburgh-based IT cyber security and performance monitoring solutions company Assure APM has announced its partnership with award winning Scottish cyber security company ZoneFox, the Scottish company behind a unique security solution that locks down insider threats.

In combination with their Illumio micro segmentation security offering, Assure APM can now provide seamless cyber security protection in the datacentre, in any cloud and on most end user devices.

Doug More, CEO of Assure APM, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with such an innovative company and to be able to offer ZoneFox’s powerful security platform as part of our automated advanced performance management solution.

The system employs user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) and machine learning to create a picture of what normal network activity looks like and then provides an alert on any deviation from this in a form that is easily understood by anyone in the business. ZoneFox’s technology provides a superb complimentary solution and alongside Illumio we can now create a unique range of security solutions for an entire IT enterprise.

More continued: ‘Cyber security is quite rightly a hot topic and truly essential for all businesses. With this partnership we are proud to be able to offer award winning, world-class security as a standard part of our offering. Organisations moving to cloud environments are faced with a whole new set of security questions that we are now able to answer.

Edinburgh based ZoneFox launched in 2010 and has grown rapidly, focusing on providing world class security systems that combat the issue of insider threats to companies across a wide range of business sectors. Its customers include Craneware, Zenith Bank and Rockstar Games.

Dr Jamie Graves, CEO of ZoneFox, commented: “We were impressed with the drive and innovation of Doug and his team at Assure APM. We are confident that our recently released ZoneFox 4.0 in conjunction with Assure’s innovative technology will be a winning combination. It will allow businesses full visibility and control of their IT networks, offer realtime information and analysis on threats, and spot and stop problems before they happen.

Assure APM launched in Edinburgh in 2015 and its services have been used by a range of organisations across the public and private sectors.

