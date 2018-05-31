This new paper delves into 5G, the next generation wireless technology that promises to connect the world, from remote healthcare to augmented reality, connected cars and robots.

This paper discusses the enormous impact 5G will have on the Internet of Things and the Telecoms industry and the new and exciting business models it will generate.

The paper also explains what 5G actually is, beyond the buzzword and it gives valuable insight into the uncertainty surrounding 5G and cautions against factors beyond technology such as economics, public policy and human psychology.

