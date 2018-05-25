Qvantel offers insight into the biggest challenges currently facing CSP’s
Digital transformation specialists Qvantel, offers insight into the challenges currently facing CSP’s, how to balance savings while creating new revenue streams and meaningful customer journeys.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ka77lGB3YL8&feature=youtu.be
About Qvantel
Qvantel is leading Digital Acceleration for Telco Operators with our pioneering cloud-based Business Support System as a Service (BSSaaS).
We help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) maximize their business efficiency, provide exceptional customer experiences, and reduce operational costs – with results of up to 80% reductions in BSS OPEX.
Qvantel is a privately held company with over 1000 employees with offices in Finland, Colombia, Estonia, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and USA. Qvantel is listed on London Stock Exchange’s 1,000 Companies to Inspire Europe 2017.
For more information, visit our website www.qvantel.com
Follow Qvantel on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn
Digital services transformation – are we there yet? New analyst insight report
We’re delighted to bring you our specially-commissioned VanillaPlus Digital Transformation Insight. The Insight contains an exclusive Analyst Report written for VanillaPlus by Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan analysts Karl Whitelock and Troy Morley
category: Videos