Lisa Stanton of InAuth

InAuth, a provider of device intelligence solutions, announced that the company’s next-generation technology has seen tremendous growth in 2018. Making the mobile channel for consumer-facing applications more secure has become an area of increased investment for InAuth customers. InAuth’s mobile customer base grew significantly in 2018.

And more consumers are adopting the mobile channel, as evidenced by the 161% growth in mobile transactions seen by InAuth year over year. These transactions include logins, person-to-person payments, financial money movement, retail purchases and account openings.

Changing consumer habits enabled by the emergence of new digital platforms are prompting increased investments in mobile capabilities across multiple industries. These include the growth of ride-sharing platforms, increased adoption of mobile payments in the retail sector, and new commerce platforms that enable real-time payments.

However, as mobile use increases, so does the opportunity for fraud and cyber threats. In particular, companies must now guard against new types of threats such as malware, malicious applications, credential compromise, velocity attacks and fraudulent account openings.

“Today’s mobile-first approach presents users with advantages never experienced before. With the right security strategy, mobile customers benefit from interacting with the most secured channel, with far less friction, and with enhanced capabilities. InAuth’s InMobile platform is the foundation of that security strategy,” said Lisa Stanton, president, InAuth.

Utilising an easy-to-integrate SDK, InAuth’s InMobile platform provides enhanced authentication through permanent mobile device identification, device integrity screening, and security mechanisms for devices transacting through mobile applications.

