Tim Spencer of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, the provider in catalog-driven software, announced a major deal with Indonesia’s mobile network operator, Telkomsel. With more than 190 million customers, Telkomsel is currently the mobile operator in Indonesia.

Telkomsel has consistently implemented the latest mobile technology and was the first to commercially launch 4G LTE mobile services in the country. Entering the digital era, Telkomsel continues to expand its digital business to incorporate advertising, lifestyle, mobile financial services, and Internet of Things.

In support of their digital mandate, Telkomsel has selected Sigma Systems as a partner, establishing Sigma Catalog as the central enterprise catalog to underpin their evolving business.

“We are pleased to partner with Sigma to deploy a B/OSS platform that enables the rapid creation of personalised, micro-segmented offers to our customers. Sigma’s agile delivery methodology and product-centric approach ultimately supports Telkomsel’s mission of building a Digital Indonesia,” said Montgomery Hong, CIO at Telkomsel.

Sigma Systems CEO, Tim Spencer, commented: “Telkomsel is at the forefront of digital transformation in the region, and recognises the critical role a catalog-driven solution plays in accelerating the creation, selling and delivery of innovative and deeply personalised market offerings. Sigma is honored to work with Indonesia’s leading mobile operator as they transition into a truly digital business.”

