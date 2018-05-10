Raphaël Guilley of FIME

FIME and Barnes International announce that their jointly-developed personalisation validation tool (PVT) is qualified against the latest Mastercard PVT Tool Release 2018 Requirements v11.3 March 2018, (“Mastercard Requirements”).

FIME believes that the test tool significantly accelerates the certification and launch of secure chip products for issuers, card manufacturers and personalisation bureaus. These products include contact, contactless and dual interface EMV® cards, as well as near field communication (NFC) and contactless-enabled solutions such as smartphones and wearable devices.

“EMV migration is reaching critical mass globally, driven by increasing demand for advanced contactless and mobile payment solutions,” comments Raphaël Guilley, vice president Solutions at FIME. “FIME PerservalPro Issuer test tool has been qualified against the Mastercard Requirements which allows issuers to ensure their product is compliant with the latest Mastercard requirements throughout the development process. This helps them to ensure a smooth, cost-effective route to market for their solutions.”

“Emerging technologies are contributing to an increasingly complex payments ecosystem,” adds Brian Summerhayes, managing director at Barnes International. “Our strong and enduring partnership with Mastercard means clients spanning 100 countries can use our tool to deliver fast, secure, and interoperable payment solutions to consumers.”

Barnes and FIME have combined their expertise since 2011 to effectively meet the requirements of Mastercard with FIME PersevalPro Issuer, their co-developed Personalisation Validation Tool.

FIME is the implementation partner of choice for the financial services sector and is accredited by major international and domestic payment brands for card personalisation validation services. Issuers can also benefit from dedicated training programs, which equip attendees with the skills and knowledge to consistently deliver successful projects within the shifting payments landscape.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus