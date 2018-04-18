–

Sheraton Skyline Heathrow, London

At a time when mobile networks must meet the new demands of human communication and vertical industries go through key technological transformations, transmission reliability is critical in many up and coming verticals including Health, Automotive, Industrial, Energy and Entertainment. Equally, low latency is crucial to ensure applications are usable and interactive whether human-to-human, human-to-machine or machine-to-machine communication. There are significant design, standardisation, cost implication and engineering challenges to deliver a network that is both reliable and has low latency.

The purpose of URLLC 2018 (5G Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications) is to open the dialogue between vertical industries, mobile network operators and solution providers in order to give practical insights into what are essential and also realistic reliability and latency parameters for the various verticals and then explore the means by which these can be delivered across part or all of the wireless network infrastructure.

