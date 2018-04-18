Nick Jeffery, CEO of Vodafone UK

Hot on the heels of the successful launch of the Home Broadband Ultimate Speed Guarantee, Vodafone UK launches four new SIM only and Home Broadband bundles, giving consumers the opportunity to unbox big savings.

We know consumers want the best products at the best prices. That’s why we have launched these combined packages giving them our best value for their phone and home broadband needs. The four new bundles offer big savings compared to other broadband and mobile providers. New customers can enjoy a 20GB bundle for £40 (€46.22) per month – a package that is up to £179 (€206.83) cheaper over an 18 month period than BT’s Unlimited Infinity home broadband and 20GB Sim only plan.

The four bundles consist of a 12 month SIM only and 18 month Superfast 1 up to 38Mbps fibre Home Broadband package, underpinned by our Ultimate Speed Guarantee. Those looking to enjoy even faster Home Broadband with Vodafone’s Superfast 2 up to 76Mbps fibre Home Broadband package, can do so for an additional £5 (€5.78) per month.

Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK CEO, said: “We’re already delivering guaranteed speeds on home broadband as well as great mobile connectivity on our strongest UK network, so naturally the next step was to bring the two together. We are delighted to launch these home broadband and mobile bundles, delivering great value and a service our customers can rely on.”

Customers looking to take advantage of these bundles can do so by speaking to one of our advisors on the phone via 191 or in-store at one of our 450+ retail stores across the UK.

