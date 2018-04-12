Nokia is strengthening its cloud and data centre services with the official launch of the first Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hub in Asia. Based in Singapore, the hub is an execution centre where multivendor cloud services from strategy, design, execution and delivery are provided.It is one of three hubs in the world, with the other two located in Texas, US, and Reading, UK, offering innovative tooling and automation, as well as DevOps-based cloud development and delivery.

The Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hubs include a multivendor lab set-up with cloud services experts co-located to help operators visualise, develop and execute their plans. The global network of hubs reflects the growth of Nokia’s portfolio of services and capabilities to address the increasing demands of operators looking to accelerate their transition to the cloud.

The Cloud Collaboration Hubs are supported by a network of cloud delivery centres for industrialised infrastructure staging and delivery. The cloud delivery centres incorporate comprehensive build and test automation frameworks to ensure accelerated data centre delivery for customers. Nokia announced in January 2018 that a new cloud delivery centre will be launched in India to complement the existing one in Hungary.

One of the biggest challenges for operators in creating cloud services is the availability of ready and world-class cloud development engineers and accessibility to a global ecosystem of cloud development partners. This often hinders the ability of operators to rapidly launch new cloud services in a dynamic market where they are competing against traditional competitors and new digital players.

The strong partner ecosystem linked to the hubs enables Nokia to provide best-in-class, open-source cloud solutions and instant cloud development skillsets to meet digital service provider needs. Communications service providers in the region can now tap into Nokia’s expertise to develop value-added services to improve customer experiences and help businesses grow new revenue streams.

The Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hub in Singapore was officially opened by Guest of Honor Dr. Janil Puthucheary, senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Singapore; and Sandeep Girotra, head of Asia Pacific and Japan, Nokia.

Sandeep Girotra, head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, said, “With the launch of the Cloud Collaboration Hub in Singapore, we will help operators in Asia Pacific and Japan select the right transformation strategy and build their revenue drivers and business cases for cloud-based solutions. This will accelerate operators’ moves towards becoming digital service providers at a crucial moment when technology is undergoing a paradigm shift, anchored by trends such as 5G, the Internet of things and the Cloud.”

Thomas Schneider, head of Services for Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, said, “The Cloud Collaboration Hub is an important development for Nokia’s data centre services. It offers our customers a full life-cycle view, with a focus on design, reference modeling, build, automated supply chain as well as onsite integration and commissioning. Customers in Asia Pacific and Japan can now look forward to developing and executing custom-built cloud strategies with a faster time to market.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus